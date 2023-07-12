Iran MP Urges France not Foster anti-Iran Terrorists

Islam Times - A senior Iranian lawmaker has called on France to change its wrong policies on Tehran instead of falling under the influence of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization (MKO).

“Instead of being influenced by the MKO’s false propaganda and providing the terrorist group with platforms to spread hatred, the French government and houses of parliament should make broad and dramatic reforms in their wrong attitude and policies regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he wrote.

“Such approaches can bring about peace to France and lead to the honoring of the fundamental principles of human and minority rights.”

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

Members of the notorious anti-Iran cult enjoy freedom of activity in the US and European countries, including France.

Also in his letters, the Iranian MP referred to the fatal police shooting of Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27. The killing of the unarmed French teenager, of north African descent, sparked a huge wave of protests across the European country.

Jalalzadeh condemned the murder as “a flagrant violation of human rights,” blasting the French administration for suppressing the protesters and using force against them.

“As a self-proclaimed advocate of human rights and democracy…, France is expected to recognize the rights of protesters to hold peaceful demonstrations in line with [the principle of] free speech and end violence against its people,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, insisting on mistakes about rights issues and exploiting them to achieve some colonial objectives will further destroy the image of the country before public opinions in the world.”

Vahid Jalalzadeh, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in two separate letters sent to Jean-Louis Bourlanges and Christian Cambon, who are presiding over the foreign affairs committees of the French National Assembly and the Senate, respectively.