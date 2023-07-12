0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 02:00

Kuwait to Publish 100,000 Qurans in Swedish after Desecration

Story Code : 1069066
The Council of Ministers made the decision during its weekly meeting with the initiative put forth by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who tasked the Public Authority for Public Care with printing and publishing the copies of the Quran, Middle East Monitor reported. 
 
According to the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA), the move comes within the framework of "affirming the tolerance of the Islamic religion and spreading Islamic values and coexistence among all human beings."
 
The publication of the translated Qurans is expected to be completed soon, which, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be distributed to mosques, libraries, schools and other institutions throughout Sweden.
 
The late Knut Bernstrom, a renowned Swedish translator and convert to Islam, carried out the translation work.
 
Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi who fled to Sweden several years ago, tore up and lit pages of the Holy Quran on June 28 as Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday.
 
While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed on freedom of speech.
