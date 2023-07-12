0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 02:04

Germany to Provide Kyiv with $770 mn Aid Package

Story Code : 1069068
Germany to Provide Kyiv with $770 mn Aid Package
"It was on short time made decision of the German Government to make that package again [military support package towards Ukraine Germany announced earlier] about almost 700 million euros which means Marders [infantry fighting vehicle] and Leopards and ammunitions and Patriot [air defense systems] and so on, so its anther really huge package all together we will have spent more than 17 billion euros," Pistorius said at 2023 NATO Public Forum during NATO Heads of State Summit in Vilnius.
 
Later, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this information.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023