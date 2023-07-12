North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea
The missile was directed toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and comes days after the communist regime accused the United States of violating its airspace with reconnaissance aircraft. South Korea’s military has denied the claim.
Prior to Wednesday’s launch, North Korea fired 14 ballistic missiles in 10 separate days of testing so far this year. The most recent launch was June 15, when the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.
On Monday and Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued sharp-tongued statements claiming that U.S. military spy aircraft "intruded" into the area over the North's exclusive economic zone.