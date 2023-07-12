North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Islam Times - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, amid tensions caused by the US spy aircraft operations earlier this week.

Prior to Wednesday’s launch, North Korea fired 14 ballistic missiles in 10 separate days of testing so far this year. The most recent launch was June 15, when the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

On Monday and Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued sharp-tongued statements claiming that U.S. military spy aircraft "intruded" into the area over the North's exclusive economic zone.

The missile was directed toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and comes days after the communist regime accused the United States of violating its airspace with reconnaissance aircraft. South Korea’s military has denied the claim.