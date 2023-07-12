0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 03:39

Libya’s High Council Grants Initial Acceptance to Elections Roadmap

Libya has faced a political crisis due to the existence of two parallel governments which one is supported by the Libyan parliament in the east and the other by president of the national unity government in the west.
 
Today, the Libyan High Council of states gave its “initial acceptance” to a roadmap proposal pertaining the implantation of elections laws.
 
The council convened its 88th session during members discussed the proposal and approved it, but requested few amendments, according to a brief statement by the council.
 
Libya’s High Council of State, which acts as a senate, on Tuesday adopted a roadmap calling for holding elections 240 days after the approval of electoral laws, according to a local lawmaker.
 
“The roadmap adopted by the Tripoli-bases chamber calls for the formation of a unified government to implement the electoral process,” MP Mama Suleiman Bilal announced.
 
“It also provides for holding the polls 240 days after the passage of electoral laws,” he added.
 
The Libyan legislator, however, criticized failure of the East Libya-based parliament to approve the roadmap.
 
Libya’s elections were scheduled to be held in December 2021, but differences between political rivals over who should stand in the polls and other issues prevented the vote from taking place.
