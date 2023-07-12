0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 03:42

China Reacts to Claim of US Building Biological Laboratories in Taiwan

Story Code : 1069073
China Reacts to Claim of US Building Biological Laboratories in Taiwan
The official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, reacted sharply to information about the agreement between the United States and the Taiwan administration to build biological laboratories on the island.
 
According to Wenbin, such a step on the part of the United States will be additional evidence of Washington’s destructive intentions in the region.
 
If these reports turn out to be true, it will only confirm the destructive intentions of the United States towards Taiwan, the Chinese official stressed.
 
In this regard, Wang Wenbin added: "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory and we will firmly protect our national and territorial sovereignty while dealing with such actions."
 
Wang Wenbin, regarding China's stance on the Ukraine war, said: "During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, the heads of the two countries exchanged views on the Ukraine war and Beijing expressed its principled position, which was welcomed by Moscow."
 
American magazine "Politician" reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping asked Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023