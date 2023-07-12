China Reacts to Claim of US Building Biological Laboratories in Taiwan

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson reacted to the media's claim that the United States has built a secret biological laboratory in Taiwan and said that Beijing will not remain silent in this regard.

If these reports turn out to be true, it will only confirm the destructive intentions of the United States towards Taiwan, the Chinese official stressed.

In this regard, Wang Wenbin added: "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory and we will firmly protect our national and territorial sovereignty while dealing with such actions."

Wang Wenbin, regarding China's stance on the Ukraine war, said: "During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, the heads of the two countries exchanged views on the Ukraine war and Beijing expressed its principled position, which was welcomed by Moscow."

American magazine "Politician" reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping asked Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

