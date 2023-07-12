Erdogan Meets Biden on NATO Summit

Islam Times - US President held a bilateral meeting with the Turkish President during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Erdoğan added: (with the US) I believe that the time has come for consultations at the level of the heads of states within the scope of the strategic mechanism. I consider this meeting as the first step for that.

During the meeting, Biden thanked Erdogan for his leadership and efforts to make NATO “even stronger.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set aside his veto against Sweden's application to join NATO. After months of delays and difficult talks.

The decision meanwhile has made Russia concerned as Moscow sees Ankara's moves against its defensive policies with the West.

"Viktor Bondarov", the head of the Defense and Security Committee of the Council of the Russian Federation, has recently accused Turkiye of gradually becoming an unfriendly country due to its policies regarding the transfer of Azov commanders and its support for the path of Ukraine's joining the NATO alliance.

According to Bondarov, Turkiye has taken such decisions "due to pressure from NATO" and Russia's decision to end the grain agreement.

The Azov Regiment was created in Ukraine in 2014 as a unit made up of members of far-right groups that often used neo-Nazi symbols in their logos and equipment, which later joined the country's army.

In the meeting with the US president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: Our previous meetings (with the American president) were like a warm-up, but now we will start a new process.