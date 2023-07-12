0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 03:45

Erdogan Meets Biden on NATO Summit

Story Code : 1069075
Erdogan Meets Biden on NATO Summit
In the meeting with the US president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: Our previous meetings (with the American president) were like a warm-up, but now we will start a new process.
 
Erdoğan added: (with the US) I believe that the time has come for consultations at the level of the heads of states within the scope of the strategic mechanism. I consider this meeting as the first step for that.
 
During the meeting, Biden thanked Erdogan for his leadership and efforts to make NATO “even stronger.” 
 
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set aside his veto against Sweden's application to join NATO. After months of delays and difficult talks.
 
The decision meanwhile has made Russia concerned as Moscow sees Ankara's moves against its defensive policies with the West. 
 
"Viktor Bondarov", the head of the Defense and Security Committee of the Council of the Russian Federation, has recently accused Turkiye of gradually becoming an unfriendly country due to its policies regarding the transfer of Azov commanders and its support for the path of Ukraine's joining the NATO alliance.
 
According to Bondarov, Turkiye has taken such decisions "due to pressure from NATO" and Russia's decision to end the grain agreement.
 
The Azov Regiment was created in Ukraine in 2014 as a unit made up of members of far-right groups that often used neo-Nazi symbols in their logos and equipment, which later joined the country's army.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023