Zelenskyy Angry on Draft Text that Hinders Ukraine’s NATO Membership

Islam Times - Ukrainian president blasted a draft text that hedges on Ukraine’s NATO membership timeline, calling it "absurd."

The alliance’s leaders are gathering in the Lithuanian capital for a two-day summit, and Ukraine’s bid to join NATO is the most sensitive item on the agenda, Politico reported.

In the latest draft summit communiqué, allies are now considering stating that “we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine when allies agree and conditions are met,” according to a senior NATO diplomat and a person familiar with the talks, who like others were granted anonymity to discuss internal negotiations.

The language is not yet finalized, but the draft seen by Kyiv on Tuesday enraged Ukraine’s leader.

“We value our allies,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “But Ukraine also deserves respect.”

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership. While at the same time vague wording about ‘conditions’ is added even for inviting Ukraine,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced NATO negotiators for balking at offering Kyiv a concrete path to joining NATO in a draft communiqué being hammered out at an alliance summit.