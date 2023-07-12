Venezuela Supports Cuba in Condemning EU for Manipulating EU-Latin, Caribbean Summit

Islam Times - The Venezuelan government said Tuesday it supports Cuba's condemnation of the "manipulative conduct of the European Union (EU)" in organizing an upcoming EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

A "lack of transparency" in the preparation of the summit between the two regional integration blocs, it said, "seriously compromises the success of the said gathering."

It also accused the EU of "imposing its own format on the third summit," though CELAC's pro tempore presidency "has made important contributions regarding a democratic, inclusive and effective summit format."

However, the ministry said that Venezuela is willing to "participate in and contribute to the summit in a constructive spirit and on the basis of respect, mutual commitment and cooperation between our regions."

The third EU-CELAC Summit is scheduled for July 17-18 under the banner "Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development."

"Venezuela decisively supports the condemnations made by Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.