Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 08:41

Venezuela Supports Cuba in Condemning EU for Manipulating EU-Latin, Caribbean Summit

Story Code : 1069133
Venezuela Supports Cuba in Condemning EU for Manipulating EU-Latin, Caribbean Summit
"Venezuela decisively supports the condemnations made by Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.
 
A "lack of transparency" in the preparation of the summit between the two regional integration blocs, it said, "seriously compromises the success of the said gathering."
 
It also accused the EU of "imposing its own format on the third summit," though CELAC's pro tempore presidency "has made important contributions regarding a democratic, inclusive and effective summit format."
 
However, the ministry said that Venezuela is willing to "participate in and contribute to the summit in a constructive spirit and on the basis of respect, mutual commitment and cooperation between our regions."
 
The third EU-CELAC Summit is scheduled for July 17-18 under the banner "Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development."
