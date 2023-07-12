Iranian President Raisi Begins Africa Tour in Nairobi

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, leading a delegation, arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday, marking the first stop on his three-nation tour of Africa.

Upon his arrival in Nairobi, the Iranian president was warmly greeted by his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto at the presidential palace. The two leaders engaged in private talks following the introduction of their respective delegations.

Raisi's visit to Africa entails a series of activities, including bilateral meetings, participation in intergovernmental committees, joint press briefings, and meetings with trade and economic officials in all three countries.

Notably, this tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Iran's commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.

The primary objective of Raisi's visit is to enhance Iran's presence in Africa's economy.

Raisi's trip will also include visits to Uganda and Zimbabwe.