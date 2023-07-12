0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 08:42

Iranian President Raisi Begins Africa Tour in Nairobi

Story Code : 1069134
Iranian President Raisi Begins Africa Tour in Nairobi
Raisi's trip will also include visits to Uganda and Zimbabwe.
 
Upon his arrival in Nairobi, the Iranian president was warmly greeted by his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto at the presidential palace. The two leaders engaged in private talks following the introduction of their respective delegations.
 
Raisi's visit to Africa entails a series of activities, including bilateral meetings, participation in intergovernmental committees, joint press briefings, and meetings with trade and economic officials in all three countries.
 
Notably, this tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Iran's commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.
 
The primary objective of Raisi's visit is to enhance Iran's presence in Africa's economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023