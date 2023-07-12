0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 08:43

After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia

Story Code : 1069135
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
KAN 11 reported that the family of the settler, a man in his late 70's, was sent a photo of him with food being withheld. He was also allegedly able to send a voice note to his family members. “Israeli” media reported that the voice message had him saying, “Help me, I'm in the middle of the jungle. It's pouring rain, I'll probably stay here. I don't wish this trouble on my enemies.”
 
“Israeli” media reported that contact was made with the kidnappers, who had allegedly asked for millions of “Israeli” shekels in ransom. The kidnappers had later lowered their asking price to hundreds of thousands of shekels.
 
This comes days after the “Israeli” entity announced that its settler Elizabeth Tzurkov is being held in Iraq.
 
Tzurkov has been missing in Iraq since March, but is alive and well, considering the circumstances, a senior “Israeli” diplomatic source said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023