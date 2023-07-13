0
Poll: Most Germans Dissatisfied with Government

According to the survey conducted by Institut Forsa and published on Tuesday, 77% of respondents said they were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the government.
 
The study found that 52% of SPD voters, Chancellor Scholz's political party, are dissatisfied. Among Green Party and Free Democratic Party supporters, which make up the rest of the ruling coalition, 55% and 71% were dissatisfied respectively.
 
The poll commissioned by RTL and NTV media outlets drew on responses from 1,002 people last Thursday through Friday.
 
61% of poll respondents agreed with the assessment that the government was acting unprofessionally and chaotically, the survey indicated.
 
Last month, a poll by public broadcaster ARD revealed that only 20% of Germans supported the federal government.
 
Those dissatisfied accused the officials of taking too long to solve pressing issues, as well as failing to set a direction for the country. Some also voiced opposition to the government’s controversial plan to replace millions of home-heating systems throughout the country as well as its growing military support for Ukraine.
 
Against this backdrop, as many as 18% of respondents said they would vote for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, putting it level with the ruling Social Democrats Party (SPD).
 
In the 2021 elections, the party garnered 10.3% of votes.
 
However two-thirds of respondents noted that they did not fully back the AfD’s policies, supporting it merely out of frustration with mainstream parties and the federal government.
