Poll: Most Germans Dissatisfied with Government

Islam Times - The majority of Germans are unimpressed by the performance of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, a recent poll showed. Dissatisfaction with the ruling traffic light coalition is apparently prevalent even among the voters who support the three constituent parties.

The study found that 52% of SPD voters, Chancellor Scholz's political party, are dissatisfied. Among Green Party and Free Democratic Party supporters, which make up the rest of the ruling coalition, 55% and 71% were dissatisfied respectively.

The poll commissioned by RTL and NTV media outlets drew on responses from 1,002 people last Thursday through Friday.

61% of poll respondents agreed with the assessment that the government was acting unprofessionally and chaotically, the survey indicated.

Last month, a poll by public broadcaster ARD revealed that only 20% of Germans supported the federal government.

Those dissatisfied accused the officials of taking too long to solve pressing issues, as well as failing to set a direction for the country. Some also voiced opposition to the government’s controversial plan to replace millions of home-heating systems throughout the country as well as its growing military support for Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, as many as 18% of respondents said they would vote for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, putting it level with the ruling Social Democrats Party (SPD).

In the 2021 elections, the party garnered 10.3% of votes.

However two-thirds of respondents noted that they did not fully back the AfD’s policies, supporting it merely out of frustration with mainstream parties and the federal government.

According to the survey conducted by Institut Forsa and published on Tuesday, 77% of respondents said they were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the government.