Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami underlined the high capabilities and full preparedness of the country's armed forces to foil any possible act of aggression by enemies, and further underscored that Iran's defensive power has reached an undefeatable point.

The Iranian Armed Forces have succeeded in creating a deterrent power against the enemy, he stated.

The chief commander of the IRGC added that Iran’s defense structure has faced various types of threats in recent decades and is the outcome of “hard and heavy experience” in the face of all advanced and non-advanced enemies in the modern era.

He emphasized that Iran’s deterrent power is not limited to only missiles and drones, adding that the enemy has become disappointed due to the formation of an “endless power” in Iran against any enmity.

Salami also argued that Iran’s “small enemies” are part of the bigger enemies’ strategies and act as mere pawns in their hands.

The enemy uses proxies against Tehran due to its “intrinsic shortcomings”, and it well knows that any act of direct confrontation against the Iranian Armed Forces will be a “major suicide” for them, be asserted.

Officials in Tehran stress that the Iranian nation's progress has made it stronger compared to the past, while the enemies have grown weaker, and noted that the country is growing more powerful on a daily basis.

Iranian military officials have stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

Officials in Iran say Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.

They stressed that the recent developments in West Asia show the decline of the US power and influence, and the balance of power has long shifted against the interests of the Israeli regime.

Iranian officials have also warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.

Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

Maj. Gen. Salami made the remarks in a Monday meeting with a number of commanders from the IRGC Ground Force, stressing that the country’s defense power has turned into a stronghold and any measure to confront it will be tantamount to suicide.