Islam Times - Iran and Kenya inked five cooperation agreements in several fields, including communication, mining, fishery, agriculture, culture and tourism during an official visit by President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to the African country.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Nairobi on Wednesday, Rayeesi highlighted the existing capacities to boost ties with Kenya, and said that the two countries aim to materialize a 10-fold growth in their economic cooperation.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Kenya in the fields of petrochemicals, agriculture, science, technology, medicines and medical equipment, as well as the fishery industry and the fight against narcotics.

The Iranian chief executive also described his trip as a “turning point” in bilateral relations, noting that it can create a good market for Iranian products in Kenya and East Africa.

He further emphasized that the ties between Iran and Kenya would not be limited to their borders.

“Just as Iran cooperates with the countries in the Persian Gulf and Central Asia, Kenya has relations with East African states. The relationship between the two countries will provide the ground for such contacts,” he added.

“We do not see any obstacles in the development of relations and this can help expand [our] ties,” Rayeesi stated.

He also noted that Tehran can soon host the Kenyan president, expressing hopes for the expansion of the Iran-Kenya ties to “an acceptable level".

The president called Africa “the continent of opportunities” and stressed that Iran and African states could use one another’s capacities to enhance their relations.

Ruto, for his part, said that Rayeesi’s visit to Nairobi is a great opportunity for Kenya as it strengthens the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

Kenya’s arms are open to Iranian investors and businessmen, he asserted, adding that the five MoUs signed with Iran were in the areas of communication and information, fishery, health, animal husbandry and investment.

Ruto further announced that Tehran had agreed to set up a car assembly factory in Kenya to produce Iranian vehicles with Swahili names in the African country.

In the presence of President Rayeesi and President Ruto, Iran and Kenya have also signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Tehran has stressed that contacts with African states are among the priorities of Iran's foreign policy. The neighborliness policy and relations with Muslim and allied countries are also among the issues of concern to the administration of President Rayeesi.

Analysts say the primary objective of the Iranian president’s visit is to enhance Tehran’s presence in Africa's economy.

The tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Tehran's commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.

Rayeesi’s three-day trip to Africa will also take him to Uganda and Zimbabwe.

President Rayeesi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Africa aimed at expanding relations and signing multiple economic deals.