0
Thursday 13 July 2023 - 04:03

Iran Summons Russian Envoy over Trio Persian Gulf Islands

Story Code : 1069285
Director General of the Persian Gulf Affairs section of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati summoned Dedov on Wednesday to protest the contents of a joint statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Moscow about three islands in the Persian Gulf.
 
During the meeting, Enayati reaffirmed that the three islands are an integral part of Iran, calling on Moscow to revise its stance vis-à-vis the issue.
 
The Russian diplomat stated that his country respects Iran’s territorial integrity and promised to convey Tehran’s protest to Moscow as soon as possible.
 
On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stressed that the three Iranian islands of Bu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory, and further cautioned that anti-Tehran measures are in contradiction with the friendly relations between his country and the neighbors.
 
International documents clearly show that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa which were historically owned by Iran, temporarily fell to British control in 1903. The islands were returned to Iran based on an agreement in 1971 before the UAE was born.
 
Iran has repeatedly declared that its ownership of the three islands is unquestionable, and on numerous occasions stoutly rejected claims leveled by the Persian Gulf countries to the islands.
 
Under international law, no state can defy any agreement, which came into being before its establishment.
