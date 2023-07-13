NYT: US Considers Supplying ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine

Islam Times - Reports mentioned that the US administration is having a “quiet debate” over sending surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine, a day after France announced that it would supply Kiev with long-range missiles.

The White House has so far refrained, out of fear that Ukraine would use the missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, escalating the conflict even more. The Pentagon has also warned that their arsenal of ATACMS is relatively small, and the missiles are committed for other military plans, in places including the Korean Peninsula.

However, two US officials and one European official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The New York Times that there is currently an internal administrative debate over the issue. The report comes as NATO leaders are meeting in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius to discuss joint efforts to aid Ukraine, whose counteroffensive has been progressing slowly.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Paris would send the SCALP missiles to Kiev. NATO leaders also agreed to supply 25 more Leopard tanks, 40 additional infantry fighting vehicles, and two more Patriot air defense missile launchers in a $770 million package from Germany, while Norway announced $240 million for unspecified equipment.

President Joe Biden, who agreed to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions last week, will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Wednesday. They are expected to discuss more arms supplies.

Ukraine has long been asking the US for its Army Tactical Missile Systems [ATACMS] that have a range of nearly 190 miles. It is 40 miles more than the missiles that France and Britain have agreed to give to Kiev.