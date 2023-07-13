0
Thursday 13 July 2023 - 04:30

NYT: US Considers Supplying ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine

Story Code : 1069290
NYT: US Considers Supplying ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine
Ukraine has long been asking the US for its Army Tactical Missile Systems [ATACMS] that have a range of nearly 190 miles. It is 40 miles more than the missiles that France and Britain have agreed to give to Kiev.
 
The White House has so far refrained, out of fear that Ukraine would use the missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, escalating the conflict even more. The Pentagon has also warned that their arsenal of ATACMS is relatively small, and the missiles are committed for other military plans, in places including the Korean Peninsula.
 
However, two US officials and one European official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The New York Times that there is currently an internal administrative debate over the issue. The report comes as NATO leaders are meeting in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius to discuss joint efforts to aid Ukraine, whose counteroffensive has been progressing slowly.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Paris would send the SCALP missiles to Kiev. NATO leaders also agreed to supply 25 more Leopard tanks, 40 additional infantry fighting vehicles, and two more Patriot air defense missile launchers in a $770 million package from Germany, while Norway announced $240 million for unspecified equipment.
 
President Joe Biden, who agreed to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions last week, will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Wednesday. They are expected to discuss more arms supplies. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023