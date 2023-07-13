0
Thursday 13 July 2023 - 08:50

More than 3 Million have Fled Sudan Unrest

Story Code : 1069349
More than 3 Million have Fled Sudan Unrest
The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo after the two fell out in a power struggle.
 
Figures from the UN’s International Organization for Migration [IOM] showed that over 2.4 million people were now displaced within Sudan, while nearly 724,000 have escaped across the country’s borders. Around 3,000 people have also been killed in the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
 
“We have surpassed the 3 million figures of people displaced due to the conflict in Sudan,” IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said. “This is more than a figure… these are people who have been uprooted, fleeing for their lives; families that have been separated, and children that won't be able to go to school.”
 
Msehli urged “We simply cannot turn away from Sudan. An immediate cessation of hostilities is urgently needed. We need the international community's sustained support to provide aid and protection to those affected by the conflict.”
 
The number of people who have sought refuge outside Sudan is likely to be even higher than the IOM's figure as the number of individual arrivals it gives for Egypt – nearly 256,000 – cites Egyptian foreign ministry figures from June 18.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023