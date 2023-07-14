0
Friday 14 July 2023 - 00:40

Security Agents Capture Terrorist in Southeastern Iran

Story Code : 1069470
The militant was identified and captured by the operatives of the Islamic Revolurion Gaurds Corps (IRGC) intelligence in Sistan and Balouchestan province.
 
Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.
 
The Pakistan-based Jaish Al-Adl has conducted several bomb attacks and kidnappings in Southeastern Iran in a bid to disrupt the country’s security. The terror entity openly says it is a separatist group and seeks to cede Sistan and Balouchestan from Iran. The terror group enjoys all-out backing of the United States and some Arab countries in West Asia.
 
The deadliest attack happened in 2016 and targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Sistan and Balouchestan province, killing 27.
 
On Saturday, Iranian security agents managed to foil a terror attack on a Police station in Zahedan, the capital of the Southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing all assailants. Two Iranian police officers have been martyred during the raid, the provincial prosecutor confirmed.
 
Back in May, five Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes with militants in Sistan and Baluchestan province. 
 
Also in early October, terrorists launched attacks on several police stations and public places in Zahedan after congregational prayers in the city, killing doznes of people, including security forces and people, and injuring several others.
 
Iranian military officials warned neighboring countries to observe the principle of good neighborliness and not allow destabilizing activities on their soil. They pledged that Tehran will surely take revenge for the Iranian border guards and security forces martyred in the recent terror attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
 
 
