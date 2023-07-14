0
Friday 14 July 2023 - 00:43

Report: Damage from Riots, Looting in France over Teenager’s Death Results in $721mln Insurance Bill

Story Code : 1069472
Claims on professional property accounted for 55% of the total cost, France Assureurs reported, as cited by Agence France-Presse.
 
The federation emphasized that the first claims received five days after the outbreak of violence were mainly for damage to vehicles.
 
The President of France Assureurs, Florence Lustman, specified that 90% of the cost of the “exceptional violence relates to the 3,900 properties of professionals and local authorities affected".
 
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged insurers to extend the deadline for claims.
 
Since June 27, and for almost a week, France has been gripped by violent protests, after police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre fatally shot a French-Algerian boy named Nahel Merzouk. The 17-year-old allegedly tried to drive away after being stopped by the police. The officer who fatally shot Nahel was soon placed in custody and charged with homicide.
 
The incident triggered a wave of nationwide violence, with the French authorities deploying 45,000 police officers after the streets were overrun by youths, who started fires and attacked officers, public buildings, and stores. Over 4,000 people have been detained as a result, including around 1,200 minors.
