Iran Reiterates Neutral Position in Ukraine Conflict, Rejects NATO Allegation

Islam Times - Iran dismissed the resurfaced allegations of supplying drones to Russia made by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), stressing that Tehran maintains a neutral position in the Ukraine conflict.

It came a day after NATO urged Tehran to stop its alleged military support to Russia, including the supply of drones to be used in the war against Ukraine.

The embassy said the “baseless” accusations are motivated by “short-sighted gains.”

The statement also noted that Iran has suffered losses caused by several NATO members who have actively fostered discord within the country by sheltering and supporting violent terrorist elements and organizations, despite its commitment to international legal norms.

“Iran has also played a constructive role in assisting regional governments in countering destabilizing forces that often receive support from external sources,” it said, according to Press TV.

The statement further urged NATO member states to honor their commitments under the UN Charter and to stop making baseless accusations against Iran.

In a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania on Wednesday, the 31-member alliance called on Iran “to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties.”

This comes as Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July 2022, when US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleged Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

In November, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian clarified that Tehran had provided Moscow with “a limited number” of drones, but months before the war in Ukraine. He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

Iran’s embassy in Brussels said in a statement on Thursday that Tehran maintains a neutral position in the Ukrainian conflict and remains fully committed to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, which includes respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.