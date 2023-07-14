0
Friday 14 July 2023 - 00:51

15 Iranians Jailed in UAE to Return Home

Story Code : 1069478
The ministry added in a statement that the release followed last month’s visit by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to the UAE, where he held consultations with high-ranking Emirati officials.
 
The ministry also emphasized that it will seriously continue its consular and judicial support for the Iranians abroad and pursue the fulfillment of their rights, including the prisoners, Press TV reported.
 
On June 22, Amirabdollahian visited the UAE, where he discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in separate meetings with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
The trip followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman amid a flurry of diplomatic moves by the Islamic Republic to improve ties with neighbors and secure the region.
 
Recently, 11 Iranians were released from Kuwaiti jails and seven more from Qatari prisons.
