0
Friday 14 July 2023 - 00:55

“Israeli” Esports Team Sings Anthem and Lifts Flag in Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1069481
“Israeli” Esports Team Sings Anthem and Lifts Flag in Saudi Arabia
The “Israeli” entity's Kan broadcaster reported that singing the anthem was part of the dress rehearsal for the opening ceremony for the FIFAe World Cup finals, a competition drawing the world's best players of the FIFA 23 football video game, being held in the Saudi capital.
 
The “Israeli” entity and Saudi Arabia have no official ties, though relations have warmed considerably in recent years.
 
The official FIFA account published a video on Tuesday during which the “Israeli” players appear for a short moment along with the entity’s flag.
 
The “Israeli” team travelled on Friday to the United Arab Emirates and then to Riyadh using “Israeli” passports, and FIFA officials coordinated the visit, Kan reported.
 
The “Israeli” esports team comprises three gamers, a coach and a deputy manager, and is protected by a security company while in Riyadh. On Wednesday, they were at the top of their D Group, which included teams from Sweden, Germany, Peru, India and South Africa.
 
A source privy to the visit's details told Kan that the Saudis vetoed “Israel's” FIFAe team singing the anthem in front of an audience at the ceremony.
 
It was decided to sing it in dress rehearsal and be filmed without the presence of an audience. The Saudis also did not broadcast the parade of teams or give the full-dress rehearsal video to the “Israeli” team.
 
Roi Kais, a Tel Aviv-based journalist, published a video of the “Israeli” delegation singing the anthem in the dress rehearsal.
 
The “Israel” FIFAe team is ranked second in the world and has a high chance of winning the competition hosted in Riyadh between 6 and 19 July.
 
The “Israeli” gamers received a letter from the Saudi Esports Association approving their entry to the country. However, the letter did not name “Israel” but said that all national teams from countries in the competition could enter Saudi Arabia.
 
FIFA asks countries to set politics aside when hosting one of its competitions. In March, FIFA stripped Indonesia of the right to host the Under-20 World Cup after Jakarta refused to host the “Israeli” team.
 
The visit by the entity’s esports team to Saudi Arabia was hailed in “Israeli” media as a sign of normalization between the two countries.
 
In recent weeks, US officials said that the possibility of a deal between the “Israeli” entity and Saudi Arabia is not imminent, as Riyadh demanded security guarantees from the US and a solution to the Palestinian Cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023