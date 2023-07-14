Ukraine’s Accession to NATO during Conflict Would Kick Off Third World War: Biden

Islam Times - Ukraine’s accession to NATO as conflict still continues on its soil would kick off the Third World War, US President Joe Biden said in Helsinki.

The Finnish capital is the final stop on Biden’s European trip, which also took him to Vilnius and London. In Vilnius, the US president took part in a NATO summit.

“No one can join NATO while a war is going on <…> because that guarantees that we are in a war, we are in a Third World War,” he said at a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, in comments broadcast on the White House website.