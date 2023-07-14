Taliban Emphasizes Provision of Security for Muharram Ceremony

Islam Times - The Taliban spokesman said that its forces are working day and night to ensure the security of the Muharram ceremony so that citizens can hold this mourn in a safe space.

Taliban have ordered the Shia community members to refrain from celebrating the month of Muharram and Ashura ceremony outside mosques and religious centers.

Mujahid said that last year there was no security incident during Muharram and the group will make sure that security remains tight during the Shia religious ceremony.

Previously, Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, in a meeting regarding security during the Muharram days, said: "It is our responsibility to ensure the security of the Shiite citizens of Afghanistan."

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, and despite the group’s emphasis on respect of the rights of Shia citizens of Afghanistan, the leaders of the Shia sect of Islam have complained of discrimination against members of the community.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban government, said: "Taliban's forces have prepared good plans to ensure the security of the Muharram ceremony, as in the past two years."