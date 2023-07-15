FM: Iran Ready to Share Technical Know-How with African States

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined that Tehran seeks to transfer technology to Africa and empower the continent.

The foreign minister's remarks concerning Iran's inclination towards technological cooperation with Africa were evidenced by Iran and Zimbabwe signing of, what Rayeesi's Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa described as, "a record" of 12 agreements on topics ranging from energy to telecommunications.

Amir Abdollahian pointed out that "today, several countries, including the United States, China, Turkey, and India, have made investments in Africa, and engage in serious cooperation in various fields".

"This shows that Africa today is different from Africa in the past. African countries are now not targeted for mine extraction activities only," he added.

Elsewhere in his comments, the Iranian foreign minister went on to expand on two major areas of commonality between the Islamic Republic and African states.

"African people and their leaders are now quite sensitive on protecting their independence. This is among commonalities between Iran and African nations," he added.

"Another issue of equal importance for Iran and Africa is the US sanctions regime. With Africa's assistance, we should prevent the US and certain states that still have a colonial mindset from utilizing the deadly tool of sanctions against nations."

The remarks echoed those made by Rayeesi and Mnangagwa, who had earlier called for the enhancement of interaction and cooperation among the countries that are similarly targeted by the coercive economic measures.

"Iran's view on Africa is quite different from that of neo-colonialism or its older version," the top Iranian diplomat said.