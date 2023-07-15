0
Saturday 15 July 2023 - 00:45

Biden Sends 3,000 to Eastern Europe as US Tries to Restrain Russia

"Today, the president signed an Executive Order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces… with no more than 3,000 personnel augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve," Sims said, Sputnik reported.
 
Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provides combat-credible forces to Europe, will also be newly designated as a contingency operation, Sims said.
 
The action reaffirms the United States’ commitment to the defense of NATO’s Eastern flank amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Sims said.
 
Designating Operation Atlantic Resolve as a contingency operation unlocks capabilities and authorities that enable the US to provide better support and sustainment for its forces, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said during the briefing.
 
The Defense Department can now call on the 3,000 reserve personnel to support the operation, Ryder said.
 
The move does not change current US force posture levels in Europe, the US European Command said in a statement.
 
The authorities ensure the long-term resilience of US European Command’s heightened level of presence and operations, the statement said.
