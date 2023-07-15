IRGC Arrests Terrorist Behind Zahedan Riots

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolotion Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces arrested a member of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group responsible for instigating violent riots and acts of violence in the Southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan in September.

The IRGC intelligence forces carefully monitored the situation, identifying ringleaders and the main elements behind the riots.

They managed to identify an individual named Ali Narouyee, better known by the alias Salahuddin, among them, the statement added.

The forces then hacked his mobile phone, and could uncover his close collaboration with anti-Iran terrorist groups.

The statement went on to say that Salahuddin, amidst late last September's riots in Zahedan, was in close contact with a high-profile member of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group called Qader via social media platforms, and was instructed by him to supply rioters and with firearms and live ammunition.

Later on, Salahuddin illegally left Southeastern Iran for Dalbandin city in the Chagai district of Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, and took refuge in a hideout run by a Jaish ul-Adl terrorist named Taher Shiranzaei.

Salahuddin was soon transferred along with a number of other terrorists to the Jaish ul-Adl’s main training camp, where he underwent six-day training on the use of mechanical, electromagnetic and remotely-controlled bombs, as well as sophisticated methods of targeted killing.

Afterward, Salahuddin was linked to another Jaish ul-Adl terrorist named Zaker Sheikhzadeh, better known by the alias Mullah Omar, who was responsible for spotting distinguished Iranian security and intelligence official in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. Salahuddin was then sent on an assassination mission to Zahedan.

He sneaked across the border into Iran on April 5. However, he was identified and apprehended by the IRGC's intelligence forces before he could carry out any act of terror.

On September 30, 2022, terrorists launched armed attacks on several police stations and public places in Zahedan after congregational prayers in the city, killing 19 people and injuring 20 others.

The terrorists also set ablaze a fire engine, an emergency station, and a bank, among other places in the city but their attempts to continue rioting failed following the timely presence of security forces.

In a statement, the so-called Jaish ul-Adl separatist terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sistan-Balouchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of several terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in recent years.

Iran’s security forces have been vigilant and successful in protecting the border areas and thwarting most terrorist plots by foreign-backed anti-revolution elements across the country.

The IRGC said in a statement that rogue elements, terrorists, separatists and agents of foreign spy agencies incited crowds during last year’s September 30 unrest in the provincial capital city of Zahedan, and played a role in disrupting unity and security in the southeastern part of the country.