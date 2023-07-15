0
Saturday 15 July 2023 - 01:05

Watchdog Reports Record Surge in “Israeli” Settlement Plans in West Bank

Story Code : 1069663
Watchdog Reports Record Surge in “Israeli” Settlement Plans in West Bank
In a statement on Thursday, the “Israeli” rights group said that the Tel Aviv regime has advanced 12,855 settler units across the West Bank since January, and the number is the highest figure that it has recorded since it started tracking such activity in 2012.
 
“In the past six months, the only sector that ‘Israel’ has vigorously promoted is the settlement enterprise,” it said in a statement.
 
The statement came on the same day that four Palestinians sustained injuries tonight, two of them seriously, in an attack by extremist Israeli settlers near the town of Kafr Thulth, located 28 kilometers [17 miles] south of Tulkarm.
 
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a group of settlers from the illegal settlement of Karnie Shomron attacked the Palestinian Bedouin community of Arab al-Kholi, and pelted residents with stones, injuring four Palestinians. The settlers also set a stall on fire in the community.
 
The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Ministry of Health said the wounded Palestinians were admitted to the Qalqilya Public Hospital as a result of the assault.
 
It said two Palestinians were in critical condition as they had suffered fractures in the skull and lacerations in the face.
 
More than 700,000 “Israeli” settlers live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem].
 
While all “Israeli” settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
 
The last round of “Israeli”-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was the “Israeli” entity’s continued illegal settlement expansion.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023