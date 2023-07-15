0
Saturday 15 July 2023 - 01:14

Ayatollah Khamenei Offers Condolences to Hezbollah SG over Passing of Prominent Lebanese Shia Scholar

In a Friday message to Sayyed Nasrallah, the Leader paid tribute to the respectable family of Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi as well as all the Lebanese and Palestinian fighters.
 
Blow is the text of the message of condolences:
 
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
 
 
 
His Eminence, dear brother, Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, [may his glory last].
 
 
 
I extend my condolences on the passing away of the scholar and fighter, His Eminence Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi, to his honorable family and to all the fighters in Lebanon and Palestine.
 
 
 
Peace be upon you.
 
According to reports, Sheikh Nabulsi was going through a health crisis, as a result of which he passed away at the age of 82.
