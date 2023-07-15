Ayatollah Khamenei Offers Condolences to Hezbollah SG over Passing of Prominent Lebanese Shia Scholar

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences to the Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the passing of a religious authority and Shia scholar from Lebanon.

Blow is the text of the message of condolences:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

His Eminence, dear brother, Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, [may his glory last].

I extend my condolences on the passing away of the scholar and fighter, His Eminence Hujjat al-Islam Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi, to his honorable family and to all the fighters in Lebanon and Palestine.

Peace be upon you.

According to reports, Sheikh Nabulsi was going through a health crisis, as a result of which he passed away at the age of 82.

In a Friday message to Sayyed Nasrallah, the Leader paid tribute to the respectable family of Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi as well as all the Lebanese and Palestinian fighters.