Saturday 15 July 2023 - 06:55

Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander

Major General Mousavi made the remarks while addressing a meeting with a number of Army commanders and deputies on Thursday in reaction to a recent joint statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Russia about three islands in the Persian Gulf.
 
In their statement, the Arab foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf countries and Russia called for "a peaceful solution" to the issue of the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands and Abu Musa.
 
They urged a resolution through "bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter."
 
Mousavi responded to the statement, endorsed by the UAE, and said, “We are very sensitive about every iota of our country's soil and whatever is said every now and then about the Islamic Republic's properties."
 
He urged the Army's ground, air and naval forces to remain more sensitive and vigilant in protecting territorial integrity, Press TV reported.
 
"We will never neglect for a moment protecting the Islamic Republic's borders and interests, from the northernmost to the southernmost spot of the sacred land of Iran and will safeguard the country's territorial integrity with full force," Mousavi said.
 
The commander added that Iran enjoys great dignity thanks to national strength rooted in the Armed Forces' resolve and preparedness to protect the Islamic establishment's interests.
 
The three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.
 
However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.
 
The islands fell under British control in 1921 but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.
 
In a Persian-language tweet on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected the Russia-PGCC joint statement, saying Tehran will not soften its stance over its territorial integrity.
 
“We do not pull any punches with any side over the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran,” Amirabdollahian tweeted.
