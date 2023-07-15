0
Saturday 15 July 2023 - 06:57

Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference

Story Code : 1069715
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Recent reports by US media suggested that Washington plans to assassinate the leaders of anti-terror resistance groups in Iraq, particularly the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba. Washington claims the group was behind a deadly drone strike on US forces in Syria in March.
 
The protesters on Friday voiced discontent with the meddlesome behavior of US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski. They demanded that the government and parliament publicly declare their positions on the US embassy, according to the Iraqi news agency Shafaq.
 
The demonstrators said the gathering was only the beginning and more could come.
 
Security was tight in the areas surrounding the Green Zone of Baghdad, where the embassy is located.
 
In late 2019, Iraqi protesters breached the outer wall of the heavily fortified US embassy headquarters. That marked the first breach since the embassy's construction following the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. That protest was in response to US airstrikes targeting the sites of anti-Deash resistance groups.
 
In January 2020, the United States assassinated Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, along with Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The act of terror added to the already intense anti-US sentiment in Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023