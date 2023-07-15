At least 3 Killed after Explosion Hit Somalian Capital

Islam Times - At least 3 people were killed following an explosion that occurred in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia on Friday.

No further information related to the blast were released so far.

Meanwhile, another media outlet reported that the forces of the al-Shabaab terrorist group have occupied a region in Somalia's Jubaland. Late last month, African forces withdrew from a military base located in this area.

Officials of Jubaland state said that al-Shabaab forces attacked the area on Friday afternoon and occupied it after a clash that resulted in the death of three people.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.

Arab sources reported that an ex-security official was among the dead, adding that several other people were also injured during the incident.