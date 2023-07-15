0
Saturday 15 July 2023 - 07:00

At least 3 Killed after Explosion Hit Somalian Capital

Story Code : 1069717
At least 3 Killed after Explosion Hit Somalian Capital
Arab sources reported that an ex-security official was among the dead, adding that several other people were also injured during the incident.
 
No further information related to the blast were released so far.
 
Meanwhile, another media outlet reported that the forces of the al-Shabaab terrorist group have occupied a region in Somalia's Jubaland. Late last month, African forces withdrew from a military base located in this area.
 
Officials of Jubaland state said that al-Shabaab forces attacked the area on Friday afternoon and occupied it after a clash that resulted in the death of three people.
 
The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.
 
The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.
 
Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
Medvedev: West’s Military Aid to Ukraine Makes World War III More likely
12 July 2023
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
11 July 2023
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023