Saturday 15 July 2023

N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War

Speaking in front of a UN Security Council meeting convened on Thursday over this week’s ICBM test by North Korea, Kim insisted that said launch “had no negative effect on the security of the neighboring countries,” Sputnik reported.
 
According to the North Korean diplomat, it is the “military provocations” staged by the US and its “followers” against Pyongyang that negatively impact the situation in the region, with the “military security pattern in the Korean Peninsula” reaching the “phase of a nuclear crisis beyond the Cold War era.”
 
“In April, the United States cooked up the ‘Washington Declaration,’ a platform for a nuclear showdown with the DPRK. As a follow-up, the US is openly planning to deliberate on the use of nuclear weapons against our state through a meeting of the US-South Korea ‘Nuclear Consultative Group’ which will be the parental body of the US-Japan-South Korea ‘Tripartite Nuclear Alliance’,” Kim said.
 
He also argued that frequent deployments of nuclear submarines and nuclear strategic nuclear bombers by the United States “in and around the Korean Peninsula," as well as the US conducting “large-scale joint military exercises” in the area, effectively result in the situation being driven “to the brink of a nuclear war.”
