0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 03:44

Moscow: NATO Sponsoring ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

Story Code : 1069881
Moscow: NATO Sponsoring ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
“The countries that supply [drones] to Kiev – do they plan to resettle on Mars in case of a nuclear disaster?” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday, RT reported. 
 
“The people in NATO countries must understand that their governments are sponsoring nuclear terrorism carried out by Kiev,” she added.
 
Zakharova’s statement came after a UAV exploded and crashed in Kurchatov early Friday morning, damaging a residential building. The city, which is named after nuclear physicist Igor Kurchatov, was founded in the late 1960s to serve the nearby power plant. It is also home to companies that manufacture parts for nuclear reactors.
 
Russia’s border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod have frequently come under attack since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine last year. In early May, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had caught a group of Ukrainian agents that were planning acts of sabotage on nuclear power plants in Leningrad and Tver Regions.
 
Moscow has also accused Ukrainian troops of shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which sits close to the front line. Kiev, in turn, claimed that Russian troops rigged the facility with explosives. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced this week that its inspectors found no evidence of Ukraine's claims, it did report heaving heard explosions at or near the site over the past week. 
 
Zakharova also stated on Saturday that Moscow strongly condemns Kiev's plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, according to RIA Novosti. 
 
"We strongly condemn Ukraine's malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations to pay the closest attention to this and to strongly condemn Kiev's irresponsible behavior," Zakharova said, commenting on the drone crash in Kurchatov, a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023