US Banking Giant Puts Aside More Cash to Cover Loan Defaults as Rising Interest Rates Strain Borrowers

Islam Times - US banking giant JP Morgan has put aside more cash to cover loan defaults as rising interest rates strained borrowers.

Around £915mln of that was due to its rescue of California lender First Republic, which collapsed in May amid a crisis sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Despite the increased provision, JP Morgan reported a "bargain purchase gain" for First Republic of £2.1 billion, with profits up 67 percent to £11 billion during the quarter, while revenues rose 34 percent to £31.5 billion.

But the markets division's revenues fell 10 percent to £5.3 billion as stock traders remained skittish about the outlook.

JP Morgan Boss Jamie Dimon hailed "strong results" but warned of risks facing the US economy.

He noted that consumers were "slowly using up their cash buffers" and "stubbornly high" core inflation increased the risk of interest rates going higher and staying there for longer.

Several Wall Street financiers have called for Dimon to run for the US presidency next year but he has talked down the rumours while saying that he would consider serving in government.

JP Morgan's results were a stark contrast to Citigroup, where profits for the quarter tumbled 36 percent to £2.2billion as higher interest rates failed to offset a slump in its trading revenues.

It came as profits for the second quarter surged by two-thirds as it raked in more money from interest payments on loans. Provisions for credit losses – the amount set aside to offset bad debts – rose to nearly £2.2billion from £839mln in the same period last year, This Is Money reported.