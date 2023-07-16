0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 03:47

Italy Air Transport Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights

Story Code : 1069883
Italy Air Transport Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights
While disruptive actions by transport unions often take place during summertime – a peak season for Italy – the strike on Saturday from 10am to 6pm (from 08:00 to 16:00 GMT) is held amid a tourism boom following two years of pandemic losses, Al-Jazeera reported.
 
Some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, who are demanding a new collective contract, six years after the previous one expired, according to airport and airline authorities.
 
Another 120 flights due to depart and arrive from Belgium’s Charleroi airport were cancelled Saturday and Sunday, triggered by a walkout of budget carrier Ryanair pilots over working conditions.
 
Italy’s strike alone left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world’s top tourist spots. It comes amid a record heatwave, billed by the national weather service as “one of the most intense of all time”, that would bring temperatures of at least 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) to Rome and 48C (118F) to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.
 
National carrier ITA said it cancelled 133 flights, most of them domestic but a few were to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona.
 
Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.
 
Naples’ airport website showed dozens of flights cancelled starting at 10am (08:00 GMT).
 
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called on the strikers to exercise “common sense” so as “not to harm millions of other workers and tourists”.
 
Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights. Ryanair posted a note on its website apologising for cancellations and other disruptions due to the strike that is “beyond our control”.
 
On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at sweltering train stations across the country as a strike by rail workers crippled services including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023