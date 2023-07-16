Iran Blames Zionist Dictators for Handling Anti-Netanyahu Rallies with Iron Fist

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani blasted unmasked Zionist dictators for cracking down on demonstrators with an iron fist over holding protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet and its extremist policies.

The spokesperson stated that the Zionist dictators are now handling the upheaval with an "iron fist".

The protest leaders have warned Netanyahu that Israel is on the edge of a precipice, the Iranian spokesman said.

The occupied territories has been the scene of thousands-strong anti-regime demonstrations during the past months over the Netanyahu's unpopular judicial overhaul plan.

Weekly mass rallies have taken place since the far-right government presented its plan in January, days after taking office. The protests led Netanyahu to suspend the proposal in March, but he decided to revive it last month after compromise talks with the opposition collapsed.

The parliamentary vote on Tuesday night renewed the protests’ momentum. The bill still needs to pass two more votes, expected by the end of the month, before it becomes law.

Critics of the proposed bill say it will upset the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

Kana'ani wrote on Twitter on Friday that for many years, "the occupying and criminal Zionists" tried to portray their fake regime as "the most democratic entity in West Asia".