0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 04:09

Damascus Eyes Iran’s Cooperation to Meet Syria’s Demand for Agricultural Equipment

Story Code : 1069891
Ahmed Saleh Ibrahim emphasized that his country is in need of the cooperation of Iranian firms in the field of provision of agricultural equipment and machinery.
 
During a meeting held on Saturday with the participation of Iranian companies, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the dimensions of bilateral cooperation.
 
During his visit to Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, the visiting delegation was briefed on the production process and technical specifications as well as how the Syrian market and its agricultural sector can take advantage of the existing capacities.
 
On the sidelines of this visit, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub emphasized the significance of cooperation between Tehran and Damascus in the agricultural sector.
