Islam Times - Al-Mayadeen sources reported the arrival of US military reinforcements from al-Sanadid near Koniko base and the villages of the northern countryside of Syria’s Deir ez-Zur.

Additionally, the sources have stated that Washington has notified the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its affiliated factions to prepare for potential attacks on the region from the western bank of the Euphrates River. The United States has also mobilized the so-called Free Syrian Army, urging caution regarding any assault on the 55-kilometer area in al-Tanf.

Several days ago, sources informed Al-Mayadeen of a military alert among the SDF along the contact lines connecting areas under their control with those held by the Syrian army on the banks of the Euphrates River in the northern and eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zur.

The sources added that the alert was prompted by the SDF's withdrawal of all checkpoints belonging to the Deir ez-Zur Military Council in the region, replacing them with Asayish and SDF checkpoints.

Furthermore, the SDF has transferred 500 military armored vehicles from Qamishli city in the northern countryside of Hasakah to the towns of Jadeed Akidat, al-Basira, and the al-Omar oil field in the northeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zur, in exchange for positions held by the Syrian army and its allies in the region.

Local sources have confirmed that US forces have installed a new surveillance balloon in the Conico gas field in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zur, coinciding with the arrival of SDF militants' reinforcements in the area.

Previously, the coalition led by the United States conducted a series of ground maneuvers in partnership with the FSA faction in the 55-kilometer area, commencing from the illegal Al-Tanf Base at the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border triangle.

According to the sources, the United States has deployed defensive military reinforcements to the Koniko and Al-Omar bases in the Deir ez-Zur countryside.