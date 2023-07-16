0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 04:12

China Supports Iran's Membership in BRICS, Says Ambassador

Story Code : 1069894
China Supports Iran
"China maintains positive relationships with all countries in the region. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and earlier this year, Iran's president also visited China," Chang Hua told ISNA news agency, speaking about China's role in addressing regional matters, such as the recent restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
 
"The presidents of Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia engaged in discussions on regional peace and security. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to restoring bilateral relations and ensuring peace and stability in the region, a stance that China welcomes," he further explained.
 
Commenting on the agreement signed by the foreign ministers of Iran and China, he said, "We view this as a success in promoting peace and dialogue."
 
He also highlighted Xi's proposal of a global security initiative, emphasizing the resolution of disputes through dialogue. The reestablishment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is seen as a successful example of this global security initiative. China is committed to enhancing regional peace and stability by following this initiative, he said. 
 
When asked about China's support for Iran's potential membership in organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Chinese diplomat confirmed, "Certainly, China supports Iran's membership in the BRICS organization. President Xi Jinping invited Iran's president to participate in the High Development Dialogue last year. Although the agreement of other BRICS members is necessary, we support Iran's aspiration to join the organization."
 
The first BRICS Ministerial Meeting took place on September 20, 2006, following the proposal made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN General Assembly Session in New York.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023