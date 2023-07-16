Islam Times - The Chinese ambassador to Tehran, Chang Hua, stressed China's support for Iran's desire to become a member of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group.

"The presidents of Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia engaged in discussions on regional peace and security. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to restoring bilateral relations and ensuring peace and stability in the region, a stance that China welcomes," he further explained.

Commenting on the agreement signed by the foreign ministers of Iran and China, he said, "We view this as a success in promoting peace and dialogue."

He also highlighted Xi's proposal of a global security initiative, emphasizing the resolution of disputes through dialogue. The reestablishment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is seen as a successful example of this global security initiative. China is committed to enhancing regional peace and stability by following this initiative, he said.

When asked about China's support for Iran's potential membership in organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Chinese diplomat confirmed, "Certainly, China supports Iran's membership in the BRICS organization. President Xi Jinping invited Iran's president to participate in the High Development Dialogue last year. Although the agreement of other BRICS members is necessary, we support Iran's aspiration to join the organization."

The first BRICS Ministerial Meeting took place on September 20, 2006, following the proposal made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN General Assembly Session in New York.

"China maintains positive relationships with all countries in the region. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and earlier this year, Iran's president also visited China," Chang Hua told ISNA news agency, speaking about China's role in addressing regional matters, such as the recent restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.