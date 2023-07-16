Poll Reveals Widespread Discontent with US Democracy Representation

Islam Times - A recent poll shows that only about 1 in 10 US adults believe democracy in the United States is working well or adequately represents the interests of most Americans.

These results reflect a widespread sense of political alienation as the polarized nation emerges from the pandemic and faces concerns over inflation and the possibility of a recession. The respondents, in their interviews, expressed more concern about the outcomes of democracy rather than the mechanics of the democratic process, such as voting laws and ballot tabulation.

Overall, about 49% of the population believes that democracy is not functioning effectively in the United States. Only 10% think it is working very or extremely well, and 40% believe it is working only somewhat well. Furthermore, approximately half of the respondents believe that both political parties are doing a poor job of upholding democracy. This sentiment is shared by 47% towards Democrats and even more, 56%, towards Republicans.

Michael Brown, a 45-year-old worker's compensation adjuster and father of two from Bristol, Connecticut, expressed his disappointment with both parties, citing the impact of inflation on the economy. As a self-described moderate Republican, Brown has long felt that the US falls short of its democratic promise, particularly due to the Electoral College system. He also voiced his frustration with Congress, believing its priorities do not align with the will of the people, highlighting the GOP-controlled House's investigation of President Joe Biden's son.

The poll further reveals that 53% of Americans believe that the government does not effectively represent views similar to their own. While 35% feel somewhat represented, only 12% believe their views are represented very or extremely well. Republicans and independents, in particular, express a greater sense of dissatisfaction with the government's representation compared to Democrats.

Karalyn Kiessling, a researcher at the University of Michigan who participated in the poll, observes concerning signs of political engagement decline. She, as a Democrat, recently moved to a conservative area outside the liberal hub of Ann Arbor. Kiessling expressed concerns about conspiracy theorists and their influence on elections. She also noted that her Republican family members no longer identify with the party and have reduced their political involvement.

Kiessling believes that increased partisan animosity is discouraging people from participating in other democratic outlets beyond voting, such as being active in a political party or attending local government meetings. She states, "I think people are less willing to get involved because it's become more contentious."

The sense of alienation extends to the national level, with Kiessling highlighting the disproportionate influence of a minority base with the loudest voices in Washington. This sentiment is echoed by Mark Short, a 63-year-old Republican residing in Dana Point, California. He feels that his vote carries little weight in a state dominated by a single political party.

The poll reveals that the majority of Americans, 71%, believe that what most Americans want should be highly important when formulating laws and policies. However, only 48% believe that this is indeed the case in practice. The negative views extend to specific issues as well, with approximately two-thirds of adults perceiving that policies on immigration, government spending, abortion, gun control, the economy, gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues, healthcare, and the environment do not accurately reflect the views of most Americans.

Joseph Derito, an 81-year-old retired baker from Elmira, New York, believes that immigration policy is not representative of most Americans' views. As a white political independent who leans Republican and voted for former president Donald Trump, Derito expresses frustration with the government's provision of assistance to individuals he perceives as capable of working. Sandra Wyatt, a 68-year-old retired data collection worker and Democrat from Cincinnati, blames Trump for undermining democracy, stating that his policies aim to regress the nation's hard-fought rights and privileges.

Stanley Hobbs, a retired autoworker and Democrat from Detroit, points to "a few Republicans" whom he believes have contributed to the erosion of democracy in the US. Hobbs criticizes these politicians for being beholden to large corporations and highlights issues such as abortion as examples of laws that no longer represent the majority's views. Despite the challenges, Hobbs remains hopeful, drawing on past instances where the US prevailed in challenging times.

According to the poll that was conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, majorities of adults express dissatisfaction with US laws and policies, which they believe poorly represent the desires of most Americans on issues such as the economy, government spending, gun policy, immigration, and abortion. The findings indicate that 53% of respondents perceive Congress as doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, while only 16% believe it is performing well in this regard.