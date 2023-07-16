Military Drills Involving China, Russia Expected in near Future

Islam Times - The Russian Armed Forces will participate in the "North. Interaction-2023" military exercises organized by China in the Sea of Japan in the near future, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

Interaction-2023,’ organized by the People's Liberation Army's Northern Theater Command in the central part of the Sea of Japan," the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The ministry specified that the drills will be dedicated to the topic of maintaining the security of strategic sea lanes and will aim to improve strategic interaction between the Chinese and Russian forces, strengthen the ability to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, and respond to various challenges in the field of security.

"In accordance with the annual plan of cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China, the Russian army will soon send the navy and air forces to participate in the ‘North.