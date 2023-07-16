0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 05:53

Russia Downs 6 Ukraine Military Drones over Past Days

Story Code : 1069910
Russia Downs 6 Ukraine Military Drones over Past Days
"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.
 
In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Zaliman, Pshenichnoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Klyuchyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added, according to TASS.
 
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 455 Ukrainian warplanes, 242 combat helicopters, 5,015 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,711 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,138 multiple rocket launchers, 5,462 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,678 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023