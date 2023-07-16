Russia Downs 6 Ukraine Military Drones over Past Days

Islam Times - Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Zaliman, Pshenichnoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Klyuchyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added, according to TASS.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 455 Ukrainian warplanes, 242 combat helicopters, 5,015 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,711 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,138 multiple rocket launchers, 5,462 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,678 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.