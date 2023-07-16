0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 06:05

Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme

Story Code : 1069914
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, on Saturday stressed the need for a strong position against the Israeli ban on reconstruction and restoration work at the Aqsa Mosque Press TV Enlgish website reported.
 
“We need urgent and decisive positions to stop the settlers' seizure of Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds,” he said.
 
He pointed to a new settlement project in the holy city that would cut off its neighborhoods, in addition to the continued demolition policy.
 
The senior Hamas official said Israeli authorities are planning to construct a large settlement in Beit Safafa town, located southeast of al-Quds, and also build thousands of settler units in Gilo and Pisgat Ze’ev settlements.
 
Resheq underscored that a unified Palestinian position is required to thwart such settlement projects, demanding support for Palestinian resistance fighters and the spirited steadfastness being shown by local people in al-Quds.
 
He finally called upon Arab and Muslim countries to offer stronger support for al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in light of Israel’s Judaization scheme.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023