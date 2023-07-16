0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 06:10

IOF Storm Several Areas in West Bank, Withdraw Under Resistance Fire

Story Code : 1069916
IOF Storm Several Areas in West Bank, Withdraw Under Resistance Fire
The IOF troops fired gas and sound grenades on the citizens in al-Masaken Street and some neighborhoods of the Askar refugee camp.
 
The “Israeli” troops arrived in Nablus via Wadi Al-Badhan and were stationed on the main road next to Askar camp.
 
The Palestinian Resistance confronted the incursion, while al-Quds Brigades – the Nablus Brigade – announced that its fighters were able to target the IOF in the vicinity of the camp.
 
Due to the heavy Resistance, the “Israeli” military withdrew its vehicles under fire toward the Huwara military checkpoint without being able to make any arrests.
 
 On Friday, 12 Palestinians were arrested, including a freed prisoner, by the IOF troops.
 
The raids targeted the towns and villages of Beit Furik, Madama, Azmut, Kafr Qallil, Salem, and Qusin, among others in the eastern and southern parts of Nablus.
 
In Tulkarm, armed confrontations broke out between Resistance fighters and the occupation forces attempting to storm the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city.
 
Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Brigade – announced targeting the occupation vehicles at the entrance of Tulkarm in the northwest of the West Bank.
 
On Friday, IOF troops launched a huge campaign of incursions and arrests in several cities and villages in the West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023