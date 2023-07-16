0
Sunday 16 July 2023 - 09:52

Turkey Supports NATO Expansion for World Stability: Erdogan Administration

Story Code : 1069958
Turkey Supports NATO Expansion for World Stability: Erdogan Administration
"Turkey believes that the alliance's expansion is the key to lasting peace and stability in the world," he said in an article for the Middle East Eye news website on Saturday, TASS reported.
 
The official said that Ankara has supported the integration of Northern Macedonia into NATO and backs Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession to the alliance.
 
Altun said Ankara's support for NATO enlargement is not aimed against a certain country, but is aimed at turning the alliance into a comprehensive security organization that will help achieve stability. The official said that before the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's support for Ukraine's membership in the alliance.
 
Earlier, Turkey supported Sweden's bid to join NATO. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Erdogan, in a meeting under the auspices of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on July 10, reached an agreement under which Turkey will begin the process of ratifying Sweden's application for NATO membership.
 
It includes six points stating that Sweden has made the necessary changes to its legislation and has significantly stepped up the fight against terrorist manifestations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party over the past year, as well as resumed military exports to Turkey. These agreements were reached during last year's NATO summit in Madrid.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023