IRGC Ready to Work with Pakistan on Border Security

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Pakistan’s Army chief discussed plans for military cooperation between the two neighbors to ensure border security and crack down on terrorism.

Stressing the need for a joint strategy to stymie the hostile plots for insecurity at the common border, the Iranian commander said, “The IRGC is prepared to work in cooperation with the Pakistani Army to change the security conditions at the border between the two countries and turn them into economic borders.”

He also highlighted the importance of boosting the capacities and readiness for mutual cooperation in the fight against terrorism and security threats at the common border.

“We consider the security of Pakistan as our own security. We will terminate the terrorist groups by promoting interaction, cooperation and joint action and synergy. We will establish sustainable security at the border regions of the two nations,” Major General Salami stated.

For his part, the senior Pakistani commander called for the enhancement of defense and security cooperation with Iran.

Major General Munir also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran in dealing with the security challenges and taking action against the terrorist elements at the border areas.

Islamabad is prepared to cooperate with Iran and employ the best solutions to overcome the problems and make progress in the other issues of mutual interest, he noted.

The visiting Pakistani Army chief has held meetings with top Iranian military commanders during his stay in Tehran.

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Major General Asim Munir, held in Tehran on Saturday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami slammed the clashes that destabilize security at the local communities of the border areas and the security challenges along the common border of Iran and Pakistan as a “dangerous policy of the hegemonic system with the purpose of creating bloody divisions among Muslims.”