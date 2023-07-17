Tallest RCC Dam in West Asia to Be Launched in Southwest Iran

Islam Times - The Chamshir Dam, the tallest Roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia, will be inaugurated on Monday in a ceremony to be attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

The Chamshir Dam has a height of 151 meters, a reservoir capacity of 2.3 billion cubic meters of water, a lake with a length of 48 kilometers and a land area as large as 51 square kilometers at the normal level.

The construction operation of the dam started in 2012 after winning the necessary licenses from the concerned organizations. Its construction cost about €230 million.

The Chamshir Hydroelectricity Power Plant is equipped with three large power plant units, each with the capacity of generating 55-megawatt electricity and two small-scale power plants each with the capacity of generation of 5.5-megawatt electricity (totally 176 megawatts of electricity), which is connected to the nationwide grid through a 230-megawatt substation.

The first unit of the power plant, with the 5.5-megawatt capacity, went on stream on July 13 which will play a leading role in generation of electricity in peak consumption hours.

Also, it is expected that other units of the power plan will be put into operation after the completion of the remaining tests.

The hydroelectric power plant will generate 482-gigawatt/hr electrical energy on average.

The Chamshir power plant and dam are located 25 km southeast of Dogonbadan City, built on the Zohreh River.

The dam has a capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters and will supply water to drinking, agricultural and industrial sectors.

The first unit of the hydroelectric power plant of the Dam in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province will become operational tomorrow.