Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:00

Iraqi Prime Minister Affirms Support for Palestine, Denounces Israeli Occupation

Story Code : 1070069
During a joint press conference in Damascus alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Al-Sudani highlighted common security challenges that Syria and Iraq are facing at the borders between the two countries, according to Al-Mayadeen.
 
For his part, Assad acknowledged the longstanding ties between the two nations, stating, "I welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister. Iraq, our brotherly country, stood by Syria in the war against terrorism and rejected all justifications made by aggressors against Syria."
 
Assad further expressed his gratitude, saying, "We have a shared history of Iraq standing with the Syrian people during challenging times. Iraq has been the voice of the Syrian government and people in various forums. When Syria faced a devastating earthquake, Iraq provided substantial aid and support," SANA reported.
 
He continued by acknowledging the efforts of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces in combating terrorism, stating, "We salute the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces in their fight against terrorism. Terrorism remains one of the most significant challenges in our region. I discussed the situation in Arab countries and the region's challenges with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. Arab countries are currently experiencing a positive state, and we discussed economic relations and their development."
 
Sudani emphasized the close bonds between Iraq and Syria, stating, "Iraq and Syria are intertwined and share common bonds. To tackle the challenges we face, coordination is crucial. Security and stability enhance our unity in confronting other issues. Iraq stands in support of Syria."
 
He added, "A sound economic situation is key to regional security and stability. Iraq has made consistent efforts to facilitate Syria's return to the Arab League. Our armed forces have shown strength in the face of terrorists. We share common challenges with Syria."
 
The Iraqi prime minister also addressed the resilience of the Syrian people against severe terrorist attacks, stating, "The Iraqi people take pride in the resilience of the Syrian people. Both Iraq and Syria are confronting water scarcity, and cooperation is essential to ensure equitable water rights. We have agreed to establish mechanisms to combat drug trafficking."
 
Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to repatriating its citizens from the al-Hol camp, while also expressing openness to investors. He voiced support for actions aimed at lifting sanctions on Syria and reiterated Iraq's firm rejection of Israeli occupation and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He condemned Israel's repeated violations of Syrian territory.
 
This visit marks an Iraqi prime minister's first trip to Damascus in over 12 years. The prime minister is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Commerce Athir Salman, and Lieutenant General Qais Rahim, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations.
 
Following Assad's participation in the Arab League summit, Arab countries are gradually working towards normalizing their relations with Damascus.
