0
Monday 17 July 2023 - 02:03

Biden's Election War Chest Trails Trump's in Size, Filings Show

Story Code : 1070071
Biden
The disclosures filed to the Federal Election Commission point to a competitive money race ahead of the November 2024 presidential election, Reuters reported.
 
Biden has amassed a smaller war chest to past presidents at this point in recent re-election campaigns. Democrat Barack Obama had $37 million at this point in 2011, while Trump had more over $56 million in June 2019.
 
The funds detailed in the disclosures represent a significant chunk of the funding behind the campaigns, but do not include money gathered by allied super PACs, which typically raise massive sums from the wealthiest donors and are due to disclose details on their finances later in July.
 
Biden's campaign announced on Friday that his re-election effort, when including the Democratic Party's accounts, had $77 million in the bank.
 
The president is not expected to face a serious challenge in the Democratic nomination contest. One challenger, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reported raising just $6 million through June, while another, self-help guru Marianne Williamson, took in less than $1 million.
 
Trump's campaign, which was launched in November, reported spending about $9 million in the three months through June, more than any other campaign, according to the disclosures wiled to election regulators. The spending included more than $2 million paid to Campaign Inbox LLC, a digital fundraising firm.
 
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who ranks second to Trump in most opinion polls for the Republican nomination contest, had about $12 million in his campaign account, considerably less than the $21 million had by fellow Republican Tim Scott, a US senator for South Carolina. DeSantis and Scott launched their campaigns in May.
 
Long-shot Republican candidates Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed putting millions of dollars of their own money into their campaigns. Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, lent about $10 million to his campaign and Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive, lent his about $15 million.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Confront Judaization Scheme
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
Beijing Slams Germany’s New China Strategy
16 July 2023
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
What’s behind Abbas’s New Agreement with Tel Aviv?
16 July 2023
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
N Korea UN Envoy: US Drives Korea Situation to Brink of Nuclear War
15 July 2023
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
Iraqis Stage Protest in Condemnation of US Interference
15 July 2023
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
Armed Forces Never to Neglect Protecting Every Iota of Iran’s Territory: Army Commander
15 July 2023
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea
US Spy Planes Violated N Korea's Airspace over 30 Times
14 July 2023
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri Censures Iraq's Dependence on US
14 July 2023
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
Biden Slips Again: Russia Should Stop Attacking Russia
13 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Ghajar A Lebanese Land that will Be Liberated, 2006 Victory Ended “Great ‘Israel’”
13 July 2023
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran in Confrontation with A ‘Lying Front’: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 July 2023
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
Western Charity Kidnaps Children in Ghana
12 July 2023
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
After Iraq, New “Israeli” Settler Goes Missing in Ethiopia
12 July 2023